Volunteer Basketball Coach, Ferryboat Captain Charged for Sex Crimes

A volunteer basketball coach and ferryboat captain has been charged with sex crimes.

Justin Davenport was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 14 year-old girl in Mackinac County.

Davenport has worked as a volunteer assistant basketball coach with Lake Superior State University.

He is a former coach at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville and a Mackinac Island ferry captain.

Davenport is currently being held at the Mackinac County Jail on a 100,000 bond.

He will be back in court next week.