Virus Shutters Wexford County Animal Shelter

A virus forced the Wexford County Animal Shelter to close its doors until further notice.

According to the sheriff’s office, problems with canine parvo virus will prevent the shelter from accepting any animals for at least 14 days.

That’s until the virus is cleared.

The shelter will have to monitor every animal there for signs of the virus and thoroughly clean the entire facility.

Canine parvo virus is highly contagious and can lead to a life threatening illness and life-long problems in dogs.