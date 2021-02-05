Viewing The Super Bowl May Be A Bit Different This Year

The Super Bowl is probably one of the biggest events of the season for restaurants and bars, however, it may look a little different due to the new restrictions.

With capacity having to remain at 25% or less, many dining rooms will feel more empty compared to the normal parties that ensue.

The 10 p.m. curfew also hinders things. For those who don’t know, the Super Bowl tends to last a bit longer than that.

Any restaurant-goers will have to choose to leave at 10 p.m. and miss the last crucial minutes of the game, or leave at half-time.

Many businesses are still excited to see what the Super Bowl has instore for them.