Victim From Fatal Fire Identified

The victim from Friday’s fatal fire near Cadillac has been identified.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, that fire broke out at approximately 1:45 Friday morning.

The small house was on East M-115, near the M-115/US-131 interchange in Clam Lake Township.

A passerby called 911 after seeing flames.

While on the call, firefighters were told that someone could be trapped inside.

Cadillac City Fire responded within seven minutes.

They found a small structure that was fully engulfed in flames.

These severe fire conditions meant that an interior search wasn’t possible.

According to the fire department, conditions were no longer survivable for anyone still inside.

Cherry Grove and Haring Township helped Cadillac Fire bring the blaze under control.

Once the fire was knocked down, investigators were able to go inside and start looking for the origin and cause of the fire.

That’s when they found one person, a dog, and a cat that had perished in the fire.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Dane Robert Hesselink of Cadillac.

The ME’s Office says the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The sheriff’s office says the fire appears to have been accidental, but it remains under investigation by the Cadillac City Fire Department.