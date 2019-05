A new organization in northern Michigan aimed at helping veterans in emergency situations has been named the beneficiary of this year’s TC Patriot game between T.C.. West and T.C. Central at Thirlby Field.

Veterans In Crisis dedicates money to help veterans who are struggling to pay for the basics like rent, utilities, and food.

And founder David Mikowski says the need in the 21 county area his group serves is almost overwhelming.

