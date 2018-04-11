Vessel Incident That Caused Mineral Oil Leak May Have Damaged Line 5 Pipeline

Last week authorities were notified that an underwater cable in the Straits of Mackinac were damaged and leaked a mineral oil into the bay.

Now another underwater line could be damaged – Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

And they could both have been caused by the same source.

Late Tuesday night state officials were notified by Enbridge that there are three small dents in Line 5.

Enbridge says the dents are very small and pose no threat to the pipeline’s integrity.

However, the state is demanding their own experts verify this information.

On April 1st American Transmission Company reported leaks from one of their underwater lines.

Approximately 600 gallons of a mineral oil was released into the Straits.

Over the weekend authorities said that the damage to cables came from a ship’s anchor striking the lines.

That same vessel likely caused the damage to Line 5.

Governor Snyder released a statement saying that this incident reinforces the need to have the alternatives studies for Line 5 done as quickly as possible.

He calls on Enbridge to find an alternative to the pipeline that runs under the Straits.

The Michigan Attorney General has been called on to begin legal action against the ship’s owners and others who may be responsible for this incident.