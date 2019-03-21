Ventra of Evart Awarded $350k For Plans to Purchase Building

A local manufacturer is one of three in the state selected for a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Ventra of Evart was awarded $350,000 after it announced its plans to purchase the vacant Dean’s Dairy building.

In addition, the City of Evart anticipates a 50% property tax reduction to support the project.

Ventra makes plastics, metals, lighting and mechanical assemblies for the auto industry.

And according to the MEDC, that project will generate $3.75 million in private investment and create 50 jobs.

Flex-N-Gate, Ventra’s parent company, says “it is always a good day when growth results in job creation.”