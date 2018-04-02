Vehicle Stolen from Mason County Found in Southern Illinois

A stolen vehicle out of Mason County was found in Illinois.

On Friday Mason County deputies were called to the 7800 block of East Chickasaw Trail for the report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim said a 2003 Mazda 3 was stolen from his home.

The vehicle was entered into LEIN as stolen.

Then on Sunday an officer stopped the vehicle in Mounds, Illinois.

Local authorities contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office about the stop.

They said the female driver had been arrested on an unrelated charge.

The case is being turned over the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review.