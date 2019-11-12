- Advertisement -
Vaping-Related Double Lung Transplant Performed at Downstate Hospital

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 12, 2019
In continuing coverage on the national trouble with vaping, a downstate man’s lungs were so damaged from vaping  he needed a double lung transplant.

That’s according to doctors at henry ford health system in Detroit.

Officials believe it’s the first double lung transplant in the U.S. needed because of damage done by vaping.

The patient asked the hospital to share his story to “warn others.”

As of November 5th, the CDC says there have been more than 2,000 vaping related injuries across the country with the exception of Alaska.

