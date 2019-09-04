Vaping Advocates React to Ban in Michigan
Posted On September 4, 2019
180 Views0
In response to the governor’s ban, the pushback from vaping advocates is already loud.
The American Vaping Association for one — which maintains e-cigarettes have been invaluable in helping millions of Americans quit smoking actual cigarettes.
Its president, Gregory Conley, issued this statement:
“This shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition will close down several hundred Michigan small businesses and could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes… these businesses and their customers will not go down without a fight.”
The AVA went on to promise the ban would be challenged.