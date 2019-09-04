Vaping Advocates React to Ban in Michigan

In response to the governor’s ban, the pushback from vaping advocates is already loud.

The American Vaping Association for one — which maintains e-cigarettes have been invaluable in helping millions of Americans quit smoking actual cigarettes.

Its president, Gregory Conley, issued this statement:

“This shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition will close down several hundred Michigan small businesses and could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes… these businesses and their customers will not go down without a fight.”

The AVA went on to promise the ban would be challenged.