Vanderbilt Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child Faces Additional Charges

The Vanderbilt man who was arrested after after a standoff with police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 now faces additional charges.

Police say the victims parent reported the abuse in March of this year, and after a standoff between police authorities arrested, Joseph Alan Doyle.

Doyle armed himself with a handgun in a locked room in the basement of a home, leading to a standoff in Vanderbilt lasting several hours.

The Bomb Squad was eventually able to get into the room and arrest Doyle.

He now faces a slew of felonies including two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct first degree, and three counts CSC Second Degree.

Doyle now faces additional felony charges, he is charged with eight counts Assault with Intent to Murder, nine counts Felony Firearms, three counts Assaulting Resisting Obstructing Police Officer, and one count Discharge Firearm in a Building.