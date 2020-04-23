Vanderbilt Man Arrested After Standoff with Police for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

A Vanderbilt man is now in Otsego County Jail for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Police say the victims parent reported the abuse in March of this year, and after a standoff between police authorities arrested, Joseph Alan Doyle.

Doyle armed himself with a handgun in a locked room in the basement of a home, leading to a standoff in Vanderbilt lasting several hours.

The Bomb Squad was eventually able to get into the room and arrest Doyle.

He now faces a slew of felonies including two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct first degree, and three counts CSC Second Degree.

Doyle could also face additional felony charges as a result of the armed standoff and is being held in the Otsego County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.