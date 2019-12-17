Vanderbilt Man Allegedly in Relationship with an Underage Girl
Posted On December 17, 2019
A Vanderbilt man is in deep trouble for allegedly engaging in a relationship with an underage girl.
Authorities this man Ryan Wesley Tubbs was involved with an underage girl for about a year.
An investigation into the case started in 2017.
Tubbs was recently arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Tubbs posted a ten thousand dollar cash bond his next court date is January 2, 2020.