Vacant Wexford Co. School Catches Fire

A shuttered local school catches fire…

And quick work from Cadillac firefighters — likely prevented extensive damage.

Mckinley School has been vacant for several years now.

According to first responders, flames erupted inside the empty building around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

When they got there, those flames were shooting through the roof…

Despite the alarming look of the scene, the damage was contained to only one wing, which suffered smoke damage.

One classroom took severe damage from the fire itself.

Meanwhile, police are investigating multiple break-ins, including at Cadillac High School and Mckinley.

It’s not clear whether the fire is related to the break-ins, but if you have any information, Cadillac Police want you to give them a call.