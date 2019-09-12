- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Utility Crews Work to Recover from Severe Weather, Thousands Still Without Power

Staff Writer Posted On September 12, 2019
348 Views
0

Tens of thousands of people in Michigan spent the night without power after potential tornadoes ripped through parts of West Michigan.

Wednesday night’s storm blew down trees and power lines.

Fierce winds, some clocking at more than 50 miles per hour, ripped roofs off homes and buildings in one neighborhood.

The storm also caused a gas leak in one area of Grand Rapids workers were able to take care of.

Energy and weather crews are now out assessing damage.

As of last check, Consumers Energy had successfully brought more than 30-thousand of the 50-thousand plus who lost power back online.

There were no reported injuries.

Post Views: 348



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
Oceana County Crash Kills Two, Closes Freeway
Staff Writer September 11, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Utility Crews Work to Recover from Severe Weather, Thousands Still Without Power
Share No Comment