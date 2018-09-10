USDA Announces Grant to Improve Missaukee 911 Dispatch

The USDA has announced a grant that will be used to improve the 911 dispatch system in Missaukee County.

Hardware and software will be installed for two dispatch work stations and connected to the regional 911 system.

The radio system will also be upgraded to 800 Mega-hertz.

The county operates on a VHF radio system with only one radio tower.

According to the USDA, the opioid crisis has hit Missaukee County particularly hard.

And the new dispatch system will improve communications to help combat the crisis in the region.