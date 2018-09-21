USCG: Ship Runs Aground in Straits of Mackinac

A ship has run aground in the Straits of Mackinac.

At around 2:25 PM Friday, the Coast Guard received a report that a 720-foot tug and barge, ran aground between Mackinac Island and Round Island.

The ship has over nearly 98,000 gallons of diesel fuel and more than 2,900 tons of stone onboard.

Officials say the ship is taking precautionary measures to assess any damage and has not reported any injuries or pollution.

The Coast Guard is now prohibiting boats over 100 tons from going through Round Island Passage.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.