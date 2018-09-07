USCG Seeking Input on Navigation Concerns for Lake George

Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie is seeking input for navigational concerns of Lake George, located just east of Sugar Island.

Navigation assist mariners to determine their position, chart a safe course, and steer clear of hazards.

The purpose of the WAMS is to ensure that Lake George and the surrounding waters are the safest, most effective, and most efficient waterways possible.

This is an opportunity for the public to comment directly on the Aids to Navigation system.

The survey is available through October 31st and can be found at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FVFXKYH