USCG Air Station TC Members Deploy to North Carolina Amid Hurricane Florence

Crews from the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City have been deployed to North Carolina as part of the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

According to the air station, two pilots, a mechanic, and a rescue swimmer were sent down south Saturday.

A support person has also been deployed to a command center at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

It’s part of a agency-wide response effort to save lives as floods continue to ravage the area.

So far, officials say the TC crew has aided in the rescues of at least seven people and around three dogs.

Those at the station say they are excited to be able to lend a hand and will have other crews on standby if they’re needed.