TC Coast Guard Crew Returns Home from Hurricane-Ravaged Carolinas

Crews from the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City that were sent to North Carolina have returned.

According to the air station, two pilots, a mechanic, and a rescue swimmer were sent down south earlier this month.

It was part of a agency-wide response effort to save lives as floods continue to ravage the area.

In total, officials say the TC crew aided in the rescues of twelve people and eight pets.

Now, they are back in Traverse City.

At the time, the air station was ready to send more crew members down south, but that was not required.