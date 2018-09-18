- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

UP Area School Issued Lockdown After an Attempted Abduction Nearby

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 18, 2018
157 Views
0

The Three Lakes Academy in the Upper Peninsula issued a lockdown after attempted child abduction nearby.

At around 2pm on Monday, local authorities notified the school of the attempted abduction.

Shortly after, the public K through 7 school made the decision to lockdown for the remainder of the day due to safety concerns.

Information is limited at this time, but we do know that the the suspects are a couple in their 50s or 60s driving a red pickup truck.

The woman has bleach blonde hair.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Post Views: 157



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
UP Area School Issued Lockdown After an Attempted Abduction Nearby
Share No Comment