UP Area School Issued Lockdown After an Attempted Abduction Nearby

The Three Lakes Academy in the Upper Peninsula issued a lockdown after attempted child abduction nearby.

At around 2pm on Monday, local authorities notified the school of the attempted abduction.

Shortly after, the public K through 7 school made the decision to lockdown for the remainder of the day due to safety concerns.

Information is limited at this time, but we do know that the the suspects are a couple in their 50s or 60s driving a red pickup truck.

The woman has bleach blonde hair.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.