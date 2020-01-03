Upper Peninsula Hospitals Enforce Visitor Restrictions

An increase in respiratory illness and influenza has caused hospitals in the Upper Peninsula to place visitor restrictions for patients, and now some people may have to wait to visit their loved ones.

The UP Health System made a Facebook post saying, visitor restrictions are in effect until further notice at their Portage, Marquette, and Bell campuses.

They say these restrictions are in place to protect patients from the flu, common colds and other airborne illnesses.

Restrictions include visitors who are ill with a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting and or diarrhea.