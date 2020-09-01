UPDATE: Wyoming Man Arraigned for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Driving in Benzie County

On Saturday, August 22, 2020 shortly after 3:00 a.m. Benzie County dispatch received multiple calls of a man driving erratically on Benzie Boulevard in downtown Beulah.

It was reported a man was chasing another man on foot and then used his vehicle to chase him down.

Todd Alan Norris of Lander, Wyoming was arrested.

Troopers say when they arrived and found Norris lying on the ground next to a Ford F-150 parked on the sidewalk. He appeared to be resting and was not injured.

The truck had heavy front-end damage.

Norris says the man he was chasing attempted to steal his vehicle.

The man being chased, a 47-year-old from Silverdale, Washington told troopers he woke up to loud music coming from the road.

He went outside to investigate and found a Ford F-150 parked in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open and music playing extremely loud.

He turned down the radio down and took the keys out of the ignition and placed them on the seat.

He called 911 when Norris came running toward him screaming.

Norris chased him on foot, then got in the truck and continued the chase.

Neither men were injured during either of the chases.

Norris was taken in the Benzie County Jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is on September 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.