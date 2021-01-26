UPDATE: Wixom Man Charged in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riot

Micheal Foy, the Wixom man charged with attacking Capitol police with a hockey stick, appeared in court Monday.

Investigators say Foy attacked police at least 10 times.

A Youtube video and police body camera footage show Foy hitting police with a hockey stick at the entrance of the Capitol.

During Foy’s hearing, his defense team argued that Foy is mentally unstable saying he has had previous issues with alcohol abuse and depression.

On the other hand, the assistant U.S. Attorney argued that Foy’s actions were “ among the most violent of all the participants.”

Since being jailed officials say the suspect is having suicidal thoughts.

Foy now faces a slew of felonies, two carrying a 20-year sentence each.

Officials say the suspect is expected to be transported to Washington, D.C. for the remainder of his court appearances.