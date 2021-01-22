UPDATE: Wisconsin Man Charged After Leading Police on Chase, Ramming Patrol Vehicle in Missaukee County

A wanted man now charged and behind bars after leading police on a chase through McBain.

Jonah Vaughn now faces a slew of charges including assaulting and resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, and unlawful driving away of a vehicle.

To give a recap Police tell us it all started when they stopped a vehicle on Maple Street last week.

Vaughn was a passenger in the vehicle and refused to give officers his name.

During the stop, Vaughn slid into the driver’s seat and took off.

The suspect led the police on a chase and rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle twice.

At the time Vaughn got away but was found days later in Marion.

He is now in Missaukee County Jail and is due back in court sometime next month.