Update: Victims of Fatal Fire in Kalkaska Co. Identified

New details on the couple that died in a house fire last week.

Authorities have now released the names of the victims.

Originally firefighters were told the two residents were out of the home but when they arrived found the two victims now identified as Brian and Sheryl Curry reentered to save their pets.

Rescue efforts were made but had to be stopped because of the dangerous conditions.

Police say they are still unsure of what caused the fire but believe it was an accident.

