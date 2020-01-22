- Advertisement -
Update: Victims in Fatal Portage Township Fire Identified

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 22, 2020
New details on the fire that claimed two lives over the weekend in Portage Township.

Police have now released the names of the victims.

To give a recap Police arrived at the scene on Sunday to find, the building in flames and as they tried to fight the fire, the two victims were unable to escape.

Those two victims are now identified as 69-year-old Mary Burton and 72-year-old Rodney Lafond.

Keep it right here for new details on this ongoing investigation.

