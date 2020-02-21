Update: Victim in Fatal Car Crash Identified, Suspect Now Charged

An update on a fatal car crash we told you about back in December, the victim in the crash has now been identified.

To give a recap the crash happened in Free Soil Township, when a car going northbound, crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by a car going southbound.

The driver of the vehicle going southbound suffered injuries and later died.

Now after months of investigation police have identified the victim, as Christopher Kapala.

The driver who caused the accident is now identified as Nicholas Kawula.

Police say Kawula was drinking at a Christmas party in Traverse City before the accident and now faces 15 years in prison.

Kawula turned himself in and is charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.