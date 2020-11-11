UPDATE: Two Dead in Antrim Co. Fire Now Identified as Mother and Son

We have an update on the fatal Antrim County fire that sparked Saturday.

Fire officials have now identified the two who died as mother and son, Shirley Gordon 85 and Scott Gordon 59.

To recap, authorities say Saturday they arrived at the scene of a house fire in the Village of Bellaire to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

One victim, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

After further investigation police found the mother and son died in the home.

Authorities now say smoke inhalation was the cause of death.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.

Fire officials say a smoke detector was in the home but it was not working.