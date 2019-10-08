Update: Two Arrested in Manistee Co. Animal Cruelty Probe

An update on an animal cruelty investigation that revealed dozens of dogs living in their own waste in deplorable conditions.

Police arrested the two they say were responsible.

A word of warning to some of our younger viewers, what you’re about to see may be unsettling to say the least.

An anonymous tipster let Manistee County Animal Control in on the situation inside this Marilla Township pole barn.

When deputies responded, they found 29 husky and husky mix dogs inside that pole barn and the adjoining house.

Some were puppies — lying, sleeping and eating in their own feces and urine on a concrete floor.

All 29 dogs have since been rescued…

A Kaleva mother and her daughter were arrested Monday and taken to the Manistee County Jail.

Both — charged with abandoning or cruelty to animals, ten or more, which is a felony.

Their names have not yet been released, but their next day in court will be October 23rd.

We will continue to follow this story every step of the way.