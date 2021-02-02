UPDATE: Twinning Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Setting Up Booby Trap During Standoff with Police

New details on the Twinning man arrested after using a stolen credit card.

This man, Roger Broadstone, now faces an attempted murder charge after a standoff with police.

He was arrested after using a stolen credit card to buy over $1,500 worth of items from a Big Rapids Walmart.

Police say when they originally went to arrest the man back in January he refused to come out of his home.

During the standoff, police tell us Broadstone barricaded himself inside his home.

Further investigation shows the suspect set up a booby trap and made plans to hurt the officers on the scene.

Monday the suspect was arraigned on a slew of charges including five counts of Attempted Murder and Assaulting Police.

He currently is in Arenac County Jail and has a $1,125,000 bond.