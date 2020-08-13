UPDATE: Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck Near Mackinac Bridge, Suspect in Custody

A Michigan State Police Trooper was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, and the search for the person responsible has come to an end.

After searching all night authorities say they arrested a 47-year-old Harbor Springs man early Thursday morning.

To give a recap, the sergeant with the St. Ignace Post was on foot when a white Chevy Tahoe with Iowa plates hit him near the Mackinac Bridge toll booths.

The Tahoe fled the scene and was followed by Mackinaw City Police and Emmet County Sheriff’s officers until they lost sight of the man.

State police tell us that the officer hit has been released from the hospital with no major injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.