UPDATE: Traverse City Police Department Implements Body Cameras in Step Towards Police Reform

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 17, 2020
Traverse City Police decided to implement body cameras.

The city commission approved a $100,000 budget for the technology.

This is one of ten policy demands from organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest last weekend in Traverse City.

Commission officials say they received hundreds of calls and emails on the matter, as calls for police reform continues to grow.

The commission says they feel this is a step in achieving police reform, and building trust in Traverse City.

