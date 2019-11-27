Update: Train, Road Grader Damaged in Osceola Co. Crash

In an update to a story, we first toldd you about Monday — we can now show you the damage after a train collided with a road grader in Osceola County.

On Monday — Meceola Central Dispatch was called to a county Road Grader– hit by a train on 17 Mile Road and Ashland Drive in Middle Branch Township.

The train hit the front end of the grader and spun around from the tracks.

The train and the Grader both have damage to the front…

Amazingly, the driver was treated at the scene for only minor injuries and was released.