UPDATE: Tip Leads to Arrest of Central Lake Man for Larceny

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 24, 2020
After months of investigation police have a man in custody for the theft of construction equipment from a property  owner in Banks Township. 

Back in July we told you police were searching for this man.

At the time of the crime he was caught on camera on the property with a trail camera. 

Police say a tip was received and they  were able to arrest the suspect, now identified as 70-year-old David Jules Vercammen. 

Vercammen was arraigned earlier this week. 

He now faces a misdemeanor for larceny and his next court date is September 30th. 

