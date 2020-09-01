UPDATE: The Man Behind an 8 Hour Long Standoff Is Arraigned in Antrim County

On Thursday, August 27, Michigan State Police and Hometown Security Team (HST) responded to a fleeing suspect driving a white Ford F-150 truck with a red topper who had assaulted a Petoskey Public Safety Officer.

Troopers found 42-year-old Kip Alan Miller from Hillsdale traveling south on US-131 near Baumann Road and followed him intro Antrim County.

Stop sticks were set up across US-131 and the suspect stopped his vehicle.

Officers from Mancelona and Bellaire Police Departments assisted in blocking Miller in using patrol vehicles.

After refusing to exit the vehicle, Miller then rammed a Mancelona Police Department vehicle and fled.

One of the suspect’s tires was deflated by the stop sticks as he drove over them.

Police say Miller eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Church of Christ on US-131.

He again refused to exit the vehicle and a standoff, that lasted approximately eight hours, began.

There were four children inside the vehicle with the suspect.

The MSP Emergency Support Team (EST) and MSP Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Miller refused to surrender after speaking with an MSP negotiator.

The MSP EST pulled Miller from the vehicle and rescued the four children.

After his arrest troopers found a 9mm handgun, a .357 revolver, an over-under .22/.410 rifle shotgun combination, and a disassembled 9mm inside the rear capped area of the truck, which was accessible to the occupants of the cab via a horizontal sliding window.

Miller was taken to the Antrim County Jail.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, September 1, in the 86th District Court in Antrim County on two counts Resisting and Obstructing Police, and one count Flee and Elude Fourth Degree.

Miller is in jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on September 9, 2020.

He still facing additional charges in Emmet County for the assault of the police officer there.