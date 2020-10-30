- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Suspect in Whitmer Plot Wrote About Other Targets

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 30, 2020
A Delaware man suspected in a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan had other political targets in mind.

That’s according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by CNN.

FBI search warrants in April, May and July reviewed Barry Croft’s Facebook activity.

The affidavit says Croft’s accounts disparaged politicians like President Trump and Former President Barack Obama and depicted violence.

Croft is one of six men charged with conspiracy to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

None of the accused have entered a plea.

