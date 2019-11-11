Update: Shell Casings, Other Evidence Found Near Benzie Co. Missing Woman’s Last Known Location

Disturbing new details unfolding now, in connection to a woman who vanished toward the middle of last month.

That’s when we first told you Adrienne Quintal had gone missing.

In a document released by Benzie County investigators over the weekend — we learned more about the bizarre circumstances surrounding an October 17th overnight 911 call.

A friend reported Quintal told her she had been in a shootout with two men — shot one of them in the face and was still battling it out with the other man.

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Indian Hill Road in Honor.

We now know they found multiple bullet holes in one of the cabin’s windows, but no one inside.

After setting up a perimeter, they forced their way inside, finding Quintal’s cell phone, purse and a handgun.

They found no blood but a number of spent shell casings…

And say the investigation continues.

If you know what may have happened to Adrienne Quintal — you’re asked to reach out to Benzie Central Dispatch or state police.