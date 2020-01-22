Update: Roscommon Co. Suspect Charged in Shooting

Earlier this month, we told you about a shooting in Roscommon County.

The person police believes to be responsible now faces charges.

To give a recap Witnesses say they saw two vehicles flee after hearing shots fired on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township.

Further investigation led to the arrest of this man, Drew Phillip Sorenson.

Police say Sorenson was arguing with the victim over items stored on Sorenson’s property..the argument escalated leading to the victim breaking out a window in Sorensons home.

Sorenson then came outside and fired two shots at the victim, one bullet going through the side of the victim’s car.

Sorenson now faces multiple felonies including Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm.