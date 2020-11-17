UPDATE: Robbery Suspect in Custody After Police Involved Shooting

A robbery suspect is in police custody after being hospitalized during a shooting in Mt. Pleasant.

Authorities say they were investigating two separate armed robberies at gas stations before the shooting occurred.

During the first robbery that took place at Speedway on Pickard Street, an employee said the suspect was a white male in his late 20’s wearing a black coat, jeans, and a black mask with shoulder-length light brown hair.

The suspect allegedly showed a handgun, demanded money, and left the scene in a vehicle.

While police were searching the area, a second call came in for another armed robbery.

Police say the suspect had the same description as the suspect in the first armed robbery.

While searching for the man, police found a vehicle fitting the same description as the suspects.

When they arrived at the scene they say they approached the suspect, he showed a handgun and was shot multiple times.

An Isabella County deputy was also wounded in the leg during the shooting and had to be hospitalized.

The suspect was listed as being in critical condition but has been released from the hospital and is now in Isabella County Jail.

An investigation into the case is still underway, so keep it right here for new details and updates.