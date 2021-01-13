- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

UPDATE: Prudenville Man Charged for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 13, 2021
15 Views
0

A Prudenville man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. 

The investigation into the case started back in October of last year.

Detectives tell us the victim told his parents he had been sexually assaulted by this man, 70-year-old Danny Corwin. 

Further investigation led to police arresting the suspect in early January. 

Corwin was arraigned Monday and is due back in court on January 25th.

The suspect is in Roscommon County Jail and has a $25,000 bond.

Post Views: 15



Trending Now
Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021
UPDATE: Cadillac Man Arrested for Carrying a Gun, Ammo During U.S. Capitol Riot
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021

You are reading
UPDATE: Prudenville Man Charged for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13
Share No Comment