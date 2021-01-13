UPDATE: Prudenville Man Charged for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

A Prudenville man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The investigation into the case started back in October of last year.

Detectives tell us the victim told his parents he had been sexually assaulted by this man, 70-year-old Danny Corwin.

Further investigation led to police arresting the suspect in early January.

Corwin was arraigned Monday and is due back in court on January 25th.

The suspect is in Roscommon County Jail and has a $25,000 bond.