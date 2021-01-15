Update: Police Have Now Located The Wisconsin Man Who Rammed a State Car

We now have an update on the man who rammed a State Trooper vehicle on Wednesday.

While in McBain, a trooper stopped an older model Dodge pickup. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with the Fugitive Team.

While the driver was speaking to the team, the trooper attempted to identify the passenger. The passenger refused to give any I.D. When Vaughn was asked to remove the key from the ignition, he slid over and fled the scene.

The trooper drove after Vaughn, who rammed into his vehicle twice, causing it to swerve into the ditch and become stuck.

Vaughn was found in Marion Friday morning at 11:30 A.M. while leaving a residence.