UPDATE: Petoskey Man Sentenced for Beating Father to Death, Faces Up to 35 Years in Prison for Murder
Posted On January 5, 2021
125 Views0
A Petoskey man has been sentenced to 22-35 years in prison for beating his father to death with a baseball bat.
Joel Wheatley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in October.
To give a recap Wheatley allegedly beat his father Jack Wheatley to death in a downstate home in early May.
When police arrived at the crime scene they found the suspect sitting in a chair just inside the front door and Jack Wheatley, covered in a blanket, deceased in the kitchen.
Police say during questioning Joel Wheatley admitted to killing his father with a bat and was not acting in self-defense.