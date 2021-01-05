- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Petoskey Man Sentenced for Beating Father to Death, Faces Up to 35 Years in Prison for Murder

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 5, 2021
A Petoskey man has been sentenced to 22-35 years in prison for beating his father to death with a baseball bat. 

Joel Wheatley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in October. 

To give a recap Wheatley allegedly beat his father Jack Wheatley to death in a downstate home in early May. 

When police arrived at the crime scene they found the suspect sitting in a chair just inside the front door and Jack Wheatley, covered in a blanket, deceased in the kitchen. 

Police say during questioning Joel Wheatley admitted to killing his father with a bat and was not acting in self-defense. 

