Update: Passenger Killed in Alcona Co. Crash Identified

Updating you now on a tragic story we ran over the weekend…

With what we’ve learned about the woman killed in a crash in Alcona County Saturday.

At around 3:30, state police and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard Lake Road near Scott Drive in Alcona Township.

Police say a Chevy Malibu driven by an 82-year-old man, with his 71-year-old wife, was going south.

A Ford F-150 driven by a 49-year-old man from Spruce, Michigan was going north, both on Hubbard Lake Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup crossed the center line and hit the Malibu head on.

The woman in the Malibu — Jane Lauber — was pronounced dead at the scene, while both drivers were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.