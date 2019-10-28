- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Update: Passenger Killed in Alcona Co. Crash Identified

Staff Writer Posted On October 28, 2019
308 Views
0

Updating you now on a tragic story we ran over the weekend…

With what we’ve learned about the woman killed in a crash in Alcona County Saturday.

At around 3:30, state police and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard Lake Road near Scott Drive in Alcona Township.

Police say a Chevy Malibu driven by an 82-year-old man, with his 71-year-old wife, was going south.

A Ford F-150 driven by a 49-year-old man from Spruce, Michigan was going north, both on Hubbard Lake Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup crossed the center line and hit the Malibu head on.

The woman in the Malibu — Jane Lauber — was pronounced dead at the scene, while both drivers were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Post Views: 308



Trending Now
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault
Staff Writer October 22, 2019
Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public
Sierra Searcy October 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Update: Passenger Killed in Alcona Co. Crash Identified
Share No Comment