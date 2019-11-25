Update: Osceola Co. Teen Death, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash

Tragic new details in our top story…

A weekend car crash leaves one teen dead…

And at the scene before police, parents cleaning the inside of the vehicle, with their 17-year-old son allegedly behind the wheel.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning authorities arrived on the scene at Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Osceola County–with the car off the road and overturned.

Police say the parents were there before they got there, removing items from the scene along with the driver, their 17-year-old son from Leroy.

Hours later police called to a home on 20 Mile Road near 169th Avenue where a 17-year-old from Tustin was having medical problems.

Authorities and EMS tried to save his life but the 17-year-old died en route to the hospital.

After further investigation, authorities linked the diver from the earlier crash, to the death of the teen from Tustin.

They believe the driver was drunk.

He was arrested and is in Osceola County Jail–facing an Operating While Intoxicated causing death charge.

Since Saturday, we’re learning more about the teen killed.

Timothy John Rizor, a senior at Pine River High School.

Timothy was born in Cadillac, and well on his way to a distinguished high school wrestling record.

His loved ones describe him as loving caring, opinionated, a hard worker, loyal, and determined.

His funeral will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 27th at First Baptist Church in Cadillac.

Count on us to keep you up to date as we learn more throughout the week.