UPDATE: Osceola Co. Teen Charged in Deadly Crash

New details in a tragedy we first told you about over the weekend…

The teen driver involved in a deadly car crash now faces charges.

This is 17-year-old Creed S. Watson—allegedly behind the wheel.

Around 2 Saturday morning, authorities arrived on the scene at Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Osceola County–with the car off the road and over-turned.

Police say the parents were there before they got there — removing items from the scene along with the driver — their son Creed.

Hours later, police — called to a home on 20 Mile Road near 169th Avenue where a 17 year old from Tustin was having medical problems.

Authorities and E-M-S tried to save his life– but Timothy John Rizor died en route to the hospital.

After further investigation—authorities linked the diver from the earlier crash–to the death of the teen from Tustin.

Watson, taken to jail on a ten thousand dollar cash bond—-facing an operating while intoxicated causing death charge.

