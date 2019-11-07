Update: No Foul Play in Alpena Habitat for Humanity Fire

An update just into our newsroom concerning what may have sparked the fire that burned down a non-proft, left locals without power and put a firefighter in the hospital.

These are photos from the Alpena Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page, showing the fire in progress last weekend — engulfing their Restore.

Investigators say they are getting closer to cracking the case: they now think an electrical short may have sparked the fire.

And as of now there isn’t any evidence that shows the fire was started intentionally.

As fire examiners from the state and Alpena Police continue to investigate, we will continue to keep you updated.