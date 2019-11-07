Update: No Charges in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing
Another update…
Involving a man killed during a standoff with police.
The two officers involved — now cleared of any wrongdoing.
Just after midnight October 26th — a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City police officer responded to reports of a man they believed was suicidal.
They found him just after two in the morning on the corner of U.S. 131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.
Police say that touched off a struggle they attempted to end using tasers, which weren’t effective.
They say the man managed to grab his gun, shots were fired and the man — identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Wayne Slattery — was killed.
Witnesses reported Slattery firing first…
And we can now tell you the Charlevoix County Prosecutor will not file any charges, after finding those officers had acted lawfully.