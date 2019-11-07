- Advertisement -
Update: No Charges in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing

Staff Writer Posted On November 7, 2019
Another update…

Involving a man killed during a standoff with police.

The two officers involved — now cleared of any wrongdoing.

Just after midnight October 26th — a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City police officer responded to reports of a man they believed was suicidal.

They found him just after two in the morning on the corner of U.S. 131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

Police say that touched off a struggle they attempted to end using tasers, which weren’t effective.

They say the man managed to grab his gun, shots were fired and the man — identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Wayne Slattery — was killed.

Witnesses reported Slattery firing first…

And we can now tell you the Charlevoix County Prosecutor will not file any charges, after finding those officers had acted lawfully.

