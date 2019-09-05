- Advertisement -
Update: Mt. Pleasant Apartment Fire Sparked by Damaged Gas Line

Staff Writer Posted On September 5, 2019
Fire investigators in Mount Pleasant have confirmed the cause of an explosion that rocked an area apartment complex late last month.

Crews responded to the Lexington Ridge Apartments off Deerfield Road back on August 22nd.

They immediately saw smoke pouring out of the back of the building.

A fire in the attic was quickly put out and what it left behind was limited to only minor smoke and fire damage…

In addition to some structural problems on the complex’s end units.

Investigators now say a damaged gas line in the back of the building was responsible for touching off the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

