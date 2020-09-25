- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Motorcyclist Killed in Isabella Co. Crash Identified

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 25, 2020
Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in the Isabella County crash we told you about earlier as Joshua Baumgartner from Clare city. 

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of  Mission and Herrick Road.

A 72-year old driving a car was stopped at a stop sign on Herrick Road, turning left. 

He proceeded into the intersection and did not see the motorcycle.

Baumgartner  then collided with the car.

He victim was found unresponsive by EMS and unfortunately died at the hospital. 

The driver of the car was not injured.

