UPDATE: Motorcyclist Killed in Isabella Co. Crash Identified

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in the Isabella County crash we told you about earlier as Joshua Baumgartner from Clare city.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Mission and Herrick Road.

A 72-year old driving a car was stopped at a stop sign on Herrick Road, turning left.

He proceeded into the intersection and did not see the motorcycle.

Baumgartner then collided with the car.

He victim was found unresponsive by EMS and unfortunately died at the hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.